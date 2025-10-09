'Namaskar Mumbai': UK PM Keir Starmer starts Mumbai Fintech Fest address in Hindi - 'bahot khushi hui' | Watch

UK PM Keir Starmer, who is in India for an official visit, kicked off his address at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 in Mumbai on Thursday, with a warm Hindi greeting.

He said, “Namaskar Mumbai', Mujhe yaha aakar bahot khushi hui,” meaning “ I am happy to be here.”

PM Keir Starmer landed in India on Wednesday, October 8. This marks his first ever visit to the nation.

Starmer's visit to India also comes days after the historic India-UK (FTA) Free Trade Agreement, that was finalised in July – which will increase market access, cut tariffs, and is expected to result in doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

Ahead of the Fintech Fest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Starmer, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday.

PM Modi's talks with Keir Starmer The meeting primarily focused on enhancing India-UK ties in areas such as trade, defence, security, and critical technology.

The path-breaking India-UK CETA will create new job opportunities for young people, expand trade, and benefit both our industries and consumers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X. “In this context, PM Starmer and I discussed trade linkages and economic ties between our nations in the times to come,” he said.

PM Modi also said that nine UK universities will open campuses in India.