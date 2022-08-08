Names of MLAs who will take oath as ministers being finalised: CM Eknath Shinde2 min read . 08:57 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde told reporters that the names of the MLAs who will be inducted into the cabinet are being finalised
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday that the names of the legislators who will take oath as ministers of the cabinet are being finalised. The selected MLAs will take the oath of office on Tuesday but the names are yet to be finalised.
"The names will be finalised by Monday night or on Tuesday," the chief minister told reporters in Nanded city in the Marathwada region, adding, “You will come to know. The names of MLAs are not finalised yet. The names will be finalised by tonight or tomorrow. You will come to know about them tomorrow."
Eknath Shinde was responding to a query of reporters on the expansion of the cabinet after landing at the Nanded airport.
While the names are yet to be decided, the oath ceremony of the MLAs will take place on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am, an aide of Eknath Shinde told PTI on condition of anonymity.
The next round of expansion would take place later, he added. Currently, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are the only two ministers in the state cabinet.
According to a report, CM Eknath Shinde is likely to induct at least 15 ministers and Devendra Fadnavis is expected to keep the crucial home ministry in the state government.
Notably, both Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have been functioning as a two-member cabinet, inviting criticism from Opposition leaders, including NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Hitting back at Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Ajit Pawar is the leader of the Opposition. He will have to say such things. Ajit dada conveniently forgets that when he was in the government, there were just five ministers for the first 32 days."
On June 28, Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked him for a floor test. The next day, Uddhav Thackeray offered his resignation to the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyar, as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30. The Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy chief minister. Later, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde met the Governor and staked claim to power.
