US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite China's threat of "serious consequences". China had warned the United States that it will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia visit. Beijing had warned the United States that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would undermine Sino-US relations.

China considers Taiwan its territory. Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China has largely indicated through warnings that the US House Speaker's visit to Taiwan would be viewed as a "major provocation".

"The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing in Beijing.

The foreign ministry spokesperson also said that the visit by Nancy Pelosi would be "a gross interference in China's internal affairs" and warned that "the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by."