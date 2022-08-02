Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's warning of consequences | Live Updates1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 08:39 PM IST
- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan despite China's threat of 'serious consequences'
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite China's threat of "serious consequences". China had warned the United States that it will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia visit. Beijing had warned the United States that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would undermine Sino-US relations.