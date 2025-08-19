Padmaja, wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna, passes away at 73

Updated19 Aug 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Padmaja, wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna, passes away at 73

Padmaja, wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna, passed away on Tuesday, August 19. She was 73-years-old.

Padmaja had been unwell for some time. On Tuesday, after experiencing severe breathing difficulties, she was rushed to the hospital, where she breathed her last, as per local media reports.

Who was Padmaja?

Padmaja was also the eldest daughter-in-law of Sr. NTR and Basava Rama Tarakam, and the sister of senior leader Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. Known for her warmth and grace, Padmaja was deeply cherished within the family.

