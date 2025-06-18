Nandini vs Amul debate reignites as Amul kiosks open at 10 Bengaluru Metro stations; BJP slams Cong | Explained

The Karnataka government has come under fire from opposition parties for permitting Gujarat-based dairy giant Amul to establish kiosks at 10 Bengaluru Metro stations. Both the BJP and JDS have accused the ruling Congress party of neglecting the promotion of the state-run Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) flagship brand, Nandini.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) approved Amul’s kiosks following a tender process. However, opposition leaders argue that these 10 prime retail spaces should have been reserved for Nandini outlets to support local farmers and the state’s dairy industry.

Nandini Versus Amul in Karnataka The presence of Amul kiosks at Bengaluru Metro stations has reignited the longstanding rivalry between Amul and KMF’s Nandini brand. The dispute intensified in December 2022 after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to KMF facilities in Mandya, which raised concerns among farmers and political groups about Amul’s growing footprint potentially undermining Nandini’s market share.

During his visit, Amit Shah advocated for collaboration between Amul and KMF, suggesting that joint efforts could establish primary dairies in every village within three years. He also hinted at Amul providing technical support to Nandini to strengthen the state’s dairy sector.

Amul Outlets at Bengaluru Metro Stations A BMRCL official confirmed to PTI that Amul currently operates kiosks at Benniganahalli and Byappanahalli Metro stations, with plans to open additional outlets at Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Trinity Circle, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Jayanagara, Majestic, National College, and Banashankari stations.

The official noted that Nandini had earlier opened outlets at MG Road, Mahalakshmi, and Vijayanagar stations, but only the Vijayanagar outlet remains operational. “For us, both Nandini and Amul are equal. Whoever pays the rent will be allowed to operate,” the official added.

BJP, JDS Hits out at Congress Govt in Karnataka The Janata Dal (Secular), once an ally of the Congress, launched a scathing attack on the ruling party and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar via a lengthy post on X, using the hashtag #SaveNandini in Kannada.

The JDS accused Shivakumar of having “sold his self-respect for the sake of commission” and criticised Congress for exploiting the Nandini brand during the 2023 Assembly elections only to abandon it afterwards.

“Before the elections, DK used to boast that the self-respect of Kannadigas is not for sale... today he has put a stop to milk products for those from other states for the sake of commission,” the JDS stated.

“More than 10 Metro stations in Bengaluru have been allowed to sell milk products from outside the state. The Congress used the Nandini brand, the pride of our farmers and all Kannadigas, for its promotion, (and) forgot about it after the election,” the party added.

BJP MP PC Mohan also criticised the Congress, accusing it of hypocrisy. “Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, Congress falsely accused BJP of favouring outsiders. But now, the same Congress government, which oversees BMRCL’s operations and maintenance, has enabled Amul kiosks at 10 Metro stations to displace Nandini. A classic case of hypocrisy,” he said.

DK Shivakumar Assures Nandini Outlets at Bengaluru Metro Stations In response to the controversy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that the Karnataka Milk Federation has been directed to initiate the process of opening Nandini outlets at eight Metro stations.

“The KMF has been instructed to submit an application to BMRCL to open Nandini outlets at eight Metro stations,” Shivakumar told reporters. “BMRCL had issued a global tender and Amul was the sole applicant. We have now directed KMF to apply as well. KMF will open Nandini outlets in eight Metro stations.”

He added, “Amul has already opened outlets at two stations. It is not appropriate to shut down existing ones. We’ve asked BMRCL to allow Nandini outlets at the remaining stations.”