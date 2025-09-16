Nano Banana AI saree trend: Ratan Tata aide Shantanu Naidu takes hilarious dig— 'Tum log India mein hai..'

Amid the recent buzz around Google Gemini, Ratan Tata’s aide Shantanu Naidu’s hilarious dig has gone viral, with his video garnerning over a million views. On his Instagram page, Sock Talks, he pointed out the irony of people using AI to generate a Nano Banana saree, saying they already have plenty of sarees in their cupboards, citing India as the “land of saree".

He said, "Tum log India me hai. America mein nahi hai. India! Land of the saree. Tumhare kapaat mein at least 15 saree hai. Itna lazy ho gaya tum… AI ko generate karne ko bola jo kapda tumhare kapaat mein…” (You live in India, not America. This is the land of the saree. You have at least 15 sarees in your cupboard. You’ve become so lazy that you’re asking AI to generate what’s already in your wardrobe…)

While making a sharp comparison, he said, “It’s like me saying, generate a picture of me and my dog. Wo idhar hi baitha hai, uske side mein baith ke photo nikalna hai (He is sitting right here, I can sit beside him and take a photo), further asserting that they look good in their own saree. ”Tumhare original saree mein tum aur sundar dikhte ho. Mummy ke saree mein toh aur bhi sundar(You look beautiful in your own saree, and even more so in your mother's)," he said.

Naidu jokingly noted that asking for AI-generated images in white wedding dresses would be more logical, as Indians usually don't have them.

Netizens react One of the users said, “Inner me: finally someone said it.” Another remarked, “Bro just casually spilled the truth and sipped his tea.” A third commented, "U r a star .. no wonder our hero Ratan Tata Sir loved u so much." “Finally, somebody chose to speak the fact,” wrote a fourth.

What is Nano Banana? Nano Banana is an image-editing AI featured in Google's Gemini app. It first became popular for creating 3D-style edits that looked like figurines, but the trend soon expanded to other styles, mostly seen the hugely popular saree edits.