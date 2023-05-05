Napoli wins their first Serie A title after 33 years | Fans celebrate, see pictures 14 Photos . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:48 AM IST Livemint Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, center right, celebrates after a Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli in Udine, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP) 1/14Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, center right, celebrates after a Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli in Udine, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP) (AP) 2/14Napoli fans celebrate Thursday May 4, 2023, in Naples, Italy, after their soccer team won the Serie A soccer. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. (Matteo Secci/LaPresse via AP) (AP) 3/14Napoli fans celebrate Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Naples, Italy, after their soccer team won the Serie A soccer title. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) (AP) 4/14Napoli fans celebrate Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Naples, Italy, after their soccer team won the Serie A soccer title. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) (AP) 5/14Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli fans celebrate winning Serie A - Naples, Italy - May 4, 2023 The bus stop refers to Napoli's title REUTERS/Ciro De Luca (REUTERS) 6/14With a mural of Diego Maradona in the background, Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli in Naples, Italy, Thursday May 4, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) (AP) 7/14Napoli fans celebrate Thursday May 4, 2023, in Naples, Italy, after their soccer team won the Serie A soccer. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) (AP) 8/14Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli fans celebrate winning Serie A - Naples, Italy - May 5, 2023 Napoli fans celebrate winning Serie A REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane (REUTERS) 9/14Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli fans celebrate winning Serie A - Naples, Italy - May 4, 2023 Napoli fans celebrate winning Serie A REUTERS/Ciro De Luca (REUTERS) 10/14Napoli fans celebrate in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023, after their team won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) (AP) 11/14Napoli fans celebrate Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Naples, Italy, after their soccer team won the Serie A soccer title. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) (AP) 12/14Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Italian league soccer title, at the Plebiscite square in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (AP) 13/14Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Italian league soccer title, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (AP) 14/14Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Italian league soccer title, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (AP)