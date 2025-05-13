Forces on alert, will retaliate if Pakistan uses military or terror ops: Narendra Modi warns

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned Pakistan against any future attacks against India, saying Indian forces are on high alert and that any engagement from Pakistan—whether through terror attacks or military operations—will face aggressive retaliation on India's terms.

Speaking to troops at Adampur base in Punjab, which was targeted during the four day-long conflict last week, Modi also said India had called Pakistan's nuclear weapons bluff and emerged victorious through Operation Sindoor.

Congratulating the forces at Adampur, Modi said Indian Air defence systems, which have capabilities such as the indigenous Akash surface-to-air missiles and the Russian S-400 long-range air defense missile system, had left a positive impression on the world.

Indian forces had used not just weapons, but also technology and drones in the conflict, he said.

"You have taken India's pride to new heights," said Modi. "Our Air Force targeted terrorist hubs deep inside Pakistan, and destroyed them with pinpoint accuracy in a matter of 20-25 minutes," he said, adding that this professional attack was possible with the aid of technology.

The three arms of the military—Army, Navy and Air Force—had all worked in tandem to execute Operation Sindoor and defend Indian sovereignty in the conflict that ensued, he said. "The Navy created a dominant position in the sea, the Army strongly defended our borders, and the Air Force both attacked and defended our motherland," said Modi.

This came after the prime minister on Monday night announced a new policy against terrorism, where India will retaliate firmly against any terror act, not engage with nuclear weapons bluffs, and not differentiate between terrorists and governments backing terrorism.

India's target during Operation Sindoor was the terrorist bases and camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, but Pakistan, by not closing its airspace for commercial flights, used civilian aircraft as a shield, said Modi.

Indian forces, however, showed remarkable restraint during this period, Modi said. "With great alertness and presence of mind, Indian forces retaliated strongly without putting civilian lives in danger," said Modi.

India's military operation against nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of 7 May, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was in retaliation against the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April which left 26 people dead.

The Indian operation killed over a hundred terrorists, said Modi.

After the operation, the Indian director general of military operations reached out to his Pakistani counterpart to apprise them of the situation. But Pakistan said it would respond sternly, according to military officials press briefings last week.

Pakistani armed forces used heavy artillery, loiter munitions, as well as drones to attack parts of Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan, surveil Indian air defence systems and harass Indian civilians.

India deemed this as an escalatory move and hit Pakistani military infrastructure such as communication centres and air defence radars in key air bases, Army officials said.

Pakistan continued to target civilian infrastructure in India, while India had only focused on military targets in Pakistan. Several airbases and munition depots such as Rahimyarkhan, Chaklala, Jacobabad, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi, among others in Pakistan were targeted.

On Saturday evening, DGMO Pakistan reached out to India and the two countries called a ceasefire agreement. But Pakistan violated this ceasefire within hours by conduction drone rains in Indian airspace.

Over the last 24 hours, some media reports have reported drone sightings in areas of Jammu and parts of Punjab. But no major escalation has been reported.