Forces on alert, will retaliate if Pakistan uses military or terror ops: Narendra Modi warns

Meanwhile, foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Tuesday that there were no discussions on trade in the communication between India and the US which happened in the backdrop of the conflict between India and Pakistan over the last few days.



“There were talks between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade did not come up during any of these discussion,” said Jaiswal.



He reiterated that all issues regarding Jammu and Kashmir are bilateral in nature between India and Pakistan—as has been a long-term policy—and there is no change in this policy.



“We have a long-standing position that any issues pertaining to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. The outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan,” he said during the weekly MEA briefing on Tuesday, in response to US President Donald Trump stating that the US helped broker a solution to the Kashmir issue.



He said India will propose to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Sanctions Committee that it should include The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a terrorist outfit. The UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee has been receiving information about the TRF from India, said Jaiswal.



“Over the last two years—2023 and 2024—we have been sharing information with the United Nations, with the monitoring team of the sanctions committee as to why the terrorist TRF, which is a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba, be listed as a terrorist entity. In a few days time, we will also be sharing more details in this regard, and hopefully the Security Council 1267 monitoring team will take strong note of what we present and take due action,” he said.



Jaiswal also clarified that India's military action was conventional, and all reports related to any nuclear activity have been denied by the Pakistan foreign minister on record.



He said the force of Indian military action on 10 May had compelled Pakistan to seek a ceasefire, and the external affairs ministry received a request from Pakistan for DGMO-level communication at 1237 hours on 10 May. It was conveyed to other countries, said Jaiswal, that India was attacking terrorist targets, and that if the Pakistani armed forced fired, India would fire back.