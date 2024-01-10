‘Narendra Modi, the most successful PM in India’s history’: Mukesh Ambani on how PM Modi shaped Gujarat's global image
Mukesh Ambani praised PM Modi as the most successful prime minister in India's history and credited him for the transformation of Gujarat into the face of New India.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, addressed the attendees at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and attributed the summit's 20-year legacy to the “vision and consistency" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mukesh Ambani praised PM Modi as the most successful prime minister in India's history and credited him for the transformation of Gujarat into the face of New India. “Our beloved leader who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times," Mukesh Ambani said.