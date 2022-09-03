NASA calls off 2nd launch attempt for debut flight of Artemis moon rocket. Here's why1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 09:02 PM IST
NASA has called off its second attempt to launch debut test flight of Artemis moon rocket
NASA has called off its second attempt to launch the debut test flight of the 30-story Artemis moon rocket, which was to orbit the heavenly planet. According to the reports, NASA has cancelled the moon rocket launch for the second time due to a fuel leak. The leak occurred as liquid hydrogen was being pumped into the rocket. No new date for another try was immediately announced.