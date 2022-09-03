NASA has called off its second attempt to launch the debut test flight of the 30-story Artemis moon rocket, which was to orbit the heavenly planet. According to the reports, NASA has cancelled the moon rocket launch for the second time due to a fuel leak. The leak occurred as liquid hydrogen was being pumped into the rocket. No new date for another try was immediately announced.

The team had attempted to fix the fuel leak issue but was “unsuccessful", NASA said in a statement.

It added, “The Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket but were unsuccessful."

"During tanking of the #Artemis I mission, a leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket. Attempts to fix it so far have been unsuccessful. Stand by for updates.