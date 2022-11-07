NASA captures Delhi-NCR's poor air quality from space, view pics

NASA captures Delhi-NCR's poor air quality from space, view pics1 min read . 03:32 PM IST
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s earth observatory has recently released satellite images displaying a plume of smoke curling about northeastern Pakistan and extending to the Indian states and UTs of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
Looking closely, the image conveys conveys the severity of the sharply deteriorating conditions in the Indo-Gangetic Plains, and Delhi-NCR in particular, said the NASA.
As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index in the capital rose as high as 424 on 1 November. With this, the AQI was put in 'severe' category, forcing officials to halt construction in Delhi and urging the residents of the capital to work from home.
Though there may be multiple reasons for this annual degradation in the national capital region's air quality.
Like every year, North India witnesses a drop in air quality with the temperatures during November and December. People in the NCR, apart from wearing the sweaters and monkey caps, get forced to face masks and set up air purifiers during this time of the year.
Citing the primary reason for the decline in AQI of NCR, NASA blamed the agricultural activities in the neighbouring states called stubble burning.
As of Saturday evening, Delhi's overall AQI stands at 363 as of 5:30 PM, putting it in the 'very poor' category. Its PM2.5 levels stood at 202 and PM10 at 321, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
