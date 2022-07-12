NASA releases stunning images of universe from James Webb Space Telescope

Every image is a new discovery, said NASA administrator Bill Nelson adding, each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before.
NASA on Tuesday started releasing the second set of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is said to be the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit.
"Every image is a new discovery," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. "Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before."
One new image on Tuesday shown water vapor in the atmosphere of a faraway gas planet. The spectroscopy -- an analysis of light that reveals detailed information -- was of planet WASP-96 b, which was discovered in 2014.
Nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth, WASP-96 b is about half the mass of Jupiter and zips around its star in just 3.4 days.
"We've seen the effect of what happens when a planet and its atmosphere passes in front of the star, and the star light filters through the atmosphere, and you can break that down into wavelengths of light," said NASA's Knicole Colon.
"So you're actually seeing bumps and wiggles that indicate the presence of water vapor in the atmosphere of the planet."
Other targets that will be released include Carina Nebula, a stellar nursery, famous for its towering pillars that include "Mystic Mountain," a three-light-year-tall cosmic pinnacle captured in an iconic image by Hubble.
One stunning shot released by the White House on Monday was overflowing with thousands of galaxies and features some of the faintest objects observed.