NASA to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station to fulfil US' promise to PM Modi: Ambassador Eric Garcetti
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti announced NASA will provide training to Indian astronauts for a joint effort to the International Space Station. America plans to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS by the end of this year, fulfilling a commitment made to PM Narendra Modi in 2023.
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Friday that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will soon provide training to Indian astronauts as part of the joint effort to the International Space Station. Garcetti also said that America will send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station by the end of this year.