NASA released the findings of its extensive study on unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs), previously known as UFOs. This research marks a significant shift in NASA's approach, moving away from mere debunking of sightings toward a more serious consideration of these events.

Earlier two "non-human" corpses in Mexico were publicly unveiled at Mexico's Congress, sparking immense excitement among UFO enthusiasts and the scientific community.

At the event when questioned about two "non-human" corpses in Mexico, a panel of experts led by study chair David Spergel admitted that their understanding of these specimens is limited, as their knowledge is primarily derived from reports on social media platform Twitter (X). He said, “We don't know the nature of those samples." Spergel emphasised the importance of making these samples available to the global scientific community, urging the Mexican government to take this crucial step.

"One of the main things we're trying to do here today is to move conjecture and conspiracy towards science and sanity and you do that with data," said Dan Evans, an assistant deputy associate administrator for research. Data and evidence play a pivotal role in this transition.

The event at the Mexican Congress was spearheaded by journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan, who presented fascinating claims. Maussan testified under oath that nearly one-third of the DNA in these specimens is "unknown."