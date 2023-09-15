NASA UFO panel on 'alien corpses' in Mexico: ‘Make these samples available to global scientific community'1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST
NASA UFO panel when questioned about two ‘non-human’ corpses in Mexico, panel of experts led by study chair David Spergel admitted that their understanding of these specimens is limited.
NASA released the findings of its extensive study on unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs), previously known as UFOs. This research marks a significant shift in NASA's approach, moving away from mere debunking of sightings toward a more serious consideration of these events.
He stated that these beings were not recovered from a UFO crash but rather discovered in diatom (algae) mines, subsequently undergoing fossilisation. He said, “They are not beings recovered from a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilised."
UNAM scientists conducted research on the DNA extracted from these samples and found that a significant portion could not be classified. Following radiocarbon dating and comparisons with existing samples, it was determined that over 30% of the DNA lacked identifiable counterparts.