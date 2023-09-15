Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / NASA UFO panel on 'alien corpses' in Mexico: ‘Make these samples available to global scientific community'

NASA UFO panel on 'alien corpses' in Mexico: ‘Make these samples available to global scientific community'

1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

NASA UFO panel when questioned about two ‘non-human’ corpses in Mexico, panel of experts led by study chair David Spergel admitted that their understanding of these specimens is limited.

One of the two 'non-human' corpses in Mexico that were publicly unveiled at Mexico's Congress,

NASA released the findings of its extensive study on unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs), previously known as UFOs. This research marks a significant shift in NASA's approach, moving away from mere debunking of sightings toward a more serious consideration of these events.

Earlier two "non-human" corpses in Mexico were publicly unveiled at Mexico's Congress, sparking immense excitement among UFO enthusiasts and the scientific community.

Also read: Life beyond Earth? NASA finds tentative evidence of life on oceanic body with oceanic body

At the event when questioned about two "non-human" corpses in Mexico, a panel of experts led by study chair David Spergel admitted that their understanding of these specimens is limited, as their knowledge is primarily derived from reports on social media platform Twitter (X). He said, “We don't know the nature of those samples." Spergel emphasised the importance of making these samples available to the global scientific community, urging the Mexican government to take this crucial step.

"One of the main things we're trying to do here today is to move conjecture and conspiracy towards science and sanity and you do that with data," said Dan Evans, an assistant deputy associate administrator for research. Data and evidence play a pivotal role in this transition.

Also read: Watch: ‘Aliens’ found in Mexico; mysterious corpses cause stir among scientists, DNA found has no known parallels

The event at the Mexican Congress was spearheaded by journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan, who presented fascinating claims. Maussan testified under oath that nearly one-third of the DNA in these specimens is "unknown."

He stated that these beings were not recovered from a UFO crash but rather discovered in diatom (algae) mines, subsequently undergoing fossilisation. He said, “They are not beings recovered from a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilised."

UNAM scientists conducted research on the DNA extracted from these samples and found that a significant portion could not be classified. Following radiocarbon dating and comparisons with existing samples, it was determined that over 30% of the DNA lacked identifiable counterparts.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.