NASA-ISRO mission: ‘NISAR is ready. Liftoff today,’ check latest pic, time, launch details here

NASA-ISRO mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the most awaited mission today, July 30. The GSLV-F16 rocket is prepared for liftoff, the latest image released by the space agency shows.

NISAR liftoff schedule The liftoff is scheduled for 5:40 PM from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota launch pad. As per the schedule, the satellite will reach a designated orbit after a 19-minute flight, approximately 740 kilometres above Earth.

Ahead of NISAR launch, ISRO stated, “GSLV-F16/NISAR | Launch Day has arrived for GSLV-F16 & NISAR. GSLV-F16 is standing tall on the pad. NISAR is ready. Liftoff today" at 17:40 hours IST from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Where to watch NISAR launch This mission can be live streamed at ISRO's official YouTube channel from 5:10 PM onwards. Follow NISAR mission launch live Updates with Mint.

Also Read | Let the countdown begin: NISAR is a splendid example of space collaboration

As the countdown begins, it's time to know more details about the launch which marks 102nd mission from the Indian spaceport and is significant for being the first Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission. Directed to a Sun-synchronous polar orbit, the mission is jointly developed by NASA and ISRO which aims to deliver high-resolution dual-band radar data that will help in monitoring changes in the Earth’s land and ice surfaces.

Standing 51.7 metres tall, GSLV-F16 is a three-stage launch vehicle and representing 18th mission. The mission uses indigenous cryogenic upper stage which marks the ninth time the rocket will operate using this technology.

Designed for global monitoring, NISAR is unlike previous Indian earth observation satellites which primarily focused on national territory.

Carrying two radar systems - a NASA-provided L-band and an ISRO-supplied S-band Synthetic Aperture Radar, the satellite will provide fully polarimetric and interferometric imaging. "It’s the most advanced radar satellite ISRO and NASA have ever launched," NASA said.