Nasdaq ends lower, S

USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 6):US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower, S

Reuters
Published21 Nov 2024, 02:32 AM IST
Nasdaq ends lower, S
Nasdaq ends lower, S

*

Target plunges after muted holiday-quarter sales forecast

*

Nvidia slips before results due after market close

(Updates prices and market activity to the close)

By Abigail Summerville and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Nov 20 (Reuters) -

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed lower on Wednesday, taking a break from the prior session's rally as investors worried about escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions and weak results from Target, while awaiting earnings from megacap Nvidia.

The Dow and S&P 500 ticked up late in the session. The Dow closed higher and the S&P 500 was close to unchanged.

Stocks fell after a report said Ukraine fired long-range British Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory. On Tuesday, Ukraine launched U.S.-made ATACMS missiles into Russia, and Russia announced it had lowered the threshold for nuclear action.

Wall Street's "fear gauge" jumped to 18.79 before easing slightly, still at its highest since the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.

"It's gotten a little more defensive today after a strong rally yesterday from growth stocks and the tech sector," said James Regan, Director of Wealth Management Research at D.A. Davidson

"Maybe there's a conservative view ahead of Nvidia earnings or a broader reaction from Target's earnings which is a consumer bellwether. There are also more geopolitical concerns with tensions in Ukraine and Russia and the U.S. evacuating embassies," Regan said.

AI leader Nvidia fell ahead of its results that are scheduled for after the bell. The index heavyweight dragged down the Information Technology sector and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Target plunged after the retailer forecast holiday-quarter comparable sales and profit below Wall Street expectations following a third-quarter estimate miss.

The consumer discretionary index was the biggest sectoral decliner.

Growth stocks like Tesla and Amazon.com also fell.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 0.31 points, or 0.00%, to end at 5,916.83 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 22.38 points, or 0.12%, to 18,965.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.98 points, or 0.32%, to 43,407.92.

All eyes remained on Nvidia, which has nearly tripled in value this year, accounting for about 20% of the S&P 500's returns over the last 12 months, according to BofA Global Research.

However, given the lofty earnings expectations, the company could struggle to impress investors. Options traders are primed for a nearly $300-billion swing in Nvidia's market value after the results.

"We're starting to see commentary from larger companies that have been deploying capital in the AI, tech spend space talking about examples of how that spend is converting to either higher revenue or cost savings. That bodes well for companies like Nvidia that are on the picks and shovels side of that tech, AI spend trade," said Bill Merz, head of Capital Markets Research for U.S. Bank's asset management group.

Cryptocurrency stocks ticked higher as bitcoin jumped above $94,000, with MicroStrategy and MARA Holdings both up.

Traders have increased bets on the U.S. central bank leaving interest rates unchanged at its December meeting in the wake of strong economic data and signs of persistent inflation.

(Reporting by Abigail Summerville in New York; additional reporting by Lisa Mattackal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 02:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsNasdaq ends lower, S

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.