Natasha Stankovi and Elvish Yadav’s Instagram reel breaks the internet, netizens say ’surprise collab of 2024’: WATCH

Actor and model Natasha Stankovic and Youtuber Elvish Yadav were recently seen together. A video of the duo shared by "Instant Bollywood" has since gone viral. The clip, shared by paparazzos on social media, shows Elvish and Natasa exiting a car outside a mall in Mumbai. The video drew mixed reactions from social media users.

There's another video of the two, which is already "breaking the internet". Late Friday, Elvish Yadav posted a video on Instagram. It was a reel that featured Natasha Stankovic in a floral white dress. Elish captioned the video as: “Vibin' On A Whole New Level ❤️”

The video has shocked several on social media and fans of cricketer Hardik Pandya. While many users called it a 'Surprise Collab of 2024' but for many others, it was an “unexpected surprise.”

There were a few jokes on 'systum', the catchphrase used by Elvish, in the comments as well.

It was claimed that Natasha Stankovic and Elvish Yadav were not out on a dinner date as had been projected but to promote their new song together.

One user said, "After leaving Hardik Pandya, Natasa has come together for a video shoot with Elvish Yadav Looks like something is going on with them now ." Another commented, “They are only meeting for song promotion. Don't spread fake news.”

Actor-model, Natasa Stankovic has been spending quality time with her son Agastya in Serbia after her recent split from cricketer Hardik Pandya. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020. In July, Natasa confirmed her separation from star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.