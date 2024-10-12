Natasha Stankovi and Elvish Yadav’s Instagram reel breaks the internet, netizens say ’surprise collab of 2024’: WATCH

Two videos of Natasha Stankovi and Elvish Yadav went viral on social media on Friday. Check them out here.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Elvish Yadav and Natasa Stankovic spotted at a mall in Mumbai on Friday evening
Elvish Yadav and Natasa Stankovic spotted at a mall in Mumbai on Friday evening(Instagram)

Actor and model Natasha Stankovic and Youtuber Elvish Yadav were recently seen together. A video of the duo shared by "Instant Bollywood" has since gone viral. The clip, shared by paparazzos on social media, shows Elvish and Natasa exiting a car outside a mall in Mumbai. The video drew mixed reactions from social media users.

There's another video of the two, which is already "breaking the internet". Late Friday, Elvish Yadav posted a video on Instagram. It was a reel that featured Natasha Stankovic in a floral white dress. Elish captioned the video as: “Vibin' On A Whole New Level ❤️”

Also Read | Hardik Pandya was ’too flamboyant’ for Natasa Stankovic; it became tiring

The video has shocked several on social media and fans of cricketer Hardik Pandya. While many users called it a 'Surprise Collab of 2024' but for many others, it was an “unexpected surprise.”

Also Read | Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic reacts to Krunal’s post about brother

There were a few jokes on 'systum', the catchphrase used by Elvish, in the comments as well.

It was claimed that Natasha Stankovic and Elvish Yadav were not out on a dinner date as had been projected but to promote their new song together.

 

Also Read | YouTuber Elvish Yadav, singer Fazilpuriya in tight spot as ED attaches assets

One user said, "After leaving Hardik Pandya, Natasa has come together for a video shoot with Elvish Yadav Looks like something is going on with them now ." Another commented, “They are only meeting for song promotion. Don't spread fake news.”

Actor-model, Natasa Stankovic has been spending quality time with her son Agastya in Serbia after her recent split from cricketer Hardik Pandya. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020. In July, Natasa confirmed her separation from star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav is a controversial YouTuber. He shot to fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He had won the reality show. He is under the scanner of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to a snake venom-rave party incident.

12 Oct 2024, 02:52 PM IST
