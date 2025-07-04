Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025: Top contestants, rules and more

The US Independence Day, also known as Fourth of July, is here! Americans are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with fireworks, family getaways, parties, parades and the highly popular Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Coney Island, New York, will play host to the event.

Some of the world's famous competitive eaters are participating in the challenge, which requires contestants to eat as many hot dogs as possible in a specified time period.

What to expect? Joey Chestnut, a 16-time champion, is back in the July 4 extravaganza after not taking part in it last year due to a major dispute over his conflicting sponsorship with Impossible Foods. CBS News reports that Chestnut was banned from the tournament last year.

Recently, he announced his return in a series of posts on social media, stating that the event "means the world" to him.

Patrick Bertoletti, who won the event last year after eating 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes, is returning this time to face Chestnut and 13 others.

The winner takes home the Mustard Belt along with the $10,000 grand prize.

On the women's side, world record holder Miki Sudo is back in action to defend her title for the fourth consecutive year.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: Schedule The live coverage for the event started at 10:45 am ET. The women's competition kicks off at 11 am.

After this, the coverage for the men's contest starts at noon ET, with the competition slated to begin at around 12:30 ET.

It will come to an end by around 1 PM ET.

How to watch? The Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is being aired exclusively by ESPN.

On ESPN2, the broadcast will begin at noon ET. The programme will feature a recap of the women's competition and the live telecast of the men's contest.

Fans will be able to watch the event again on ESPN at 5 pm ET and at 6 pm and 9 pm ET on ESPN2, according to CBS News.

Joey Chestnut, Patrick Bertoletti, James Webb, Nick Wehry, Geoffrey Esper, Max Stanford and Derek Hendrickson will participate in the men's competition. George Chiger, Ricardo Corbucci, Gideon Oji, Adrian Morgan, Radim Dvořáček, Darrien Thomas, Cameron Meade and Jerome Burns are also part of the event.

FAQs 1. Where to live stream the contest? The competition is being streamed on ESPN3, the broadcaster's online streaming platform. People who do not have cable can sign up for the ESPN+ account.

2. What's the current record at a hot dog eating contest? The official world record stands at 76, which was set by Joey Chestnut during the 2021 contest.

