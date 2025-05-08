Nation First! Bihar groom halts baarat, takes part in two-hour mock drill amid India-Pakistan tensions

In a symbolic act of patriotism, a groom in Bihar delayed his wedding by over two hours to participate in a nationwide civil defence mock drill held on May 7.

Sushant Kushwaha, a resident of Purnia district, was scheduled to lead his wedding procession (baraat) to his bride’s house in Araria district—about 40 kilometres away—at 6 PM, on Wednesday. However, he surprised many by choosing to prioritise his participation in Operation Abhyaas, a countrywide civil preparedness exercise designed to simulate air strikes, rescue operations and emergency response scenarios.

According to NDTV, Kushwaha had informed his family the previous day of his decision after learning that Purnia was among the 244 districts selected for the civil defence mock drills. Despite the big day, he took part in the drills alongside other civilians and emergency personnel, returning home only after the exercises concluded around 8 PM—after which he promptly rejoined the wedding procession.

Kushwaha expressed immense pride in being part of the drill. “It is my wedding today, but that is not the only reason why I feel elated. Today, the Indian Army entered Pakistan and launched missile strikes on their terror bases. It is a proud moment that I am able to be a part of this effort,” he said.

He further stated that he saw nothing out of the ordinary in his decision. “Soldiers often leave their wedding venue to go and fight at the borders. If the situation demands, we will also do that,” he added.