National French Fry Day is here: History, significance and more1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST
National French Fry Day celebrated on July 14th. French Fries originated in Belgium, not France.
National French Fry Day is celebrated in the United States on the second Friday of July, which falls on July 14 this year. Known by different names such as French Fries, Chips, Finger Chips, or French-Fried Potatoes, they are universally loved and enjoyed worldwide.
