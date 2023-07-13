National French Fry Day is celebrated in the United States on the second Friday of July, which falls on July 14 this year. Known by different names such as French Fries, Chips, Finger Chips, or French-Fried Potatoes, they are universally loved and enjoyed worldwide.

Previously celebrated on July 13 each year, National French Fry Day has now been moved to the second Friday in July, starting from 2023. The significance of this day has been shifted to align with the name "Fry-day".

A brief history of the French Fries

Contrary to its name, French Fries actually originated in Belgium. The story of their creation can be traced back to an 18th-century family manuscript, dated 1781, which reveals that potatoes were initially cut into fish shapes and served as a substitute for the frozen river fish that couldn't be caught in a series of small Belgian villages, reported Days of the Year.

The association with France is often attributed to World War I, when troops encountered Belgian Fries. As French was the official language of the Belgian army at that time, the soldiers mistakenly believed they were in France rather than Belgium. Interestingly, in that particular region, they are still referred to as "Flemish Fries." Nevertheless, these delightful treats have gained worldwide popularity and have even become the national snack of the Netherlands.

How to celebrate National French Fry Day

To celebrate National French Fry Day, host a party dedicated to savouring the international variations of this beloved food or explore the vast range of flavours and accompaniments from around the world or enjoy classic salted fries.

National French Fry Day was established to honour this delightful dish of golden-brown crisp potatoes.

French Fries and the American ‘Chips’

Distinction should be made between French Fries and the American 'Chips,' which are thinly sliced and fried until crisp. French Fries, on the other hand, are made from potato batons of varying thicknesses, resulting in a delectable texture ranging from soft to crispy. Often served with just a sprinkle of salt, they have become a beloved companion to hamburgers and other beloved greasy favourites.