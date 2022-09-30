National Games: Mirabai Chanu wins gold in 49kg weightlifting

National Games: Mirabai Chanu wins gold in 49kg weightlifting1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
Mirabai Chanu, who was representing Manipur, won a gold medal with a total lift of 191 kgs - 84kgs in snatch and 107 kgs in the clean and jerk
Mirabai Chanu, Olympic silver-medallist and two-time Commonwealth Games champion, has won a gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition in the ongoing National Games 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Friday. Mirabai Chanu was representing Manipur at the National Games.
Mirabai Chanu seized the gold with a total lift of 191 kgs - 84kgs in snatch and 107 kgs in the clean and jerk despite a wrist injury.
Mirabai Chanu's fellow player and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu, seized a silver medal. She lifted a total of 187 kgs - 82kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk.
Odisha's Sneha Soren, who had won the gold medal at the Khelo India University Games earlier in 2022, rounded off the podium after lifting a total of 169kg - 73kg in snatch and 96kg in the clean and jerk.
After her victory, Mirabai Chanu said, “I recently injured my left wrist during training at NIS, Patiala, after which I made sure not to risk it further." She added that the world championships “are coming up in December. It is a proud moment for me to represent Manipur at the National Games, and the excitement doubled when I was asked to lead the contingent at the opening ceremony."
Mirabai Chanu further said that it gets hectic to attend opening ceremonies as her event started early the next day, “but I felt I must challenge myself this time around."
In the snatch, Mirabai Chanu grabbed an early benefit by raising the bar to 81kgs in her very first attempt, before a clean effort of 84kg in her second lift gave her an advantage of 3kgs over Sanjita, who could manage 80kg and 82kgs in her first two attempts.
(With agency inputs)
