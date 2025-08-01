National Girlfriends Day 2025: Top 20 wishes, messages to celebrate your friends, besties, sister, mother and partner

National Girlfriends Day, observed on August 1, celebrates the special bond of friendship between girls, sisters, mothers, classmates or co-workers.

Advertisement

According to Merriam-Webster, the word “girlfriend” first appeared in 1859 and was initially defined as female friends. It has evolved ever since and in the 1920’s, the term girlfriend took on a second meaning as it began being used to refer to a romantic relationship between a boyfriend and a girlfriend.

Although the origin of this day is debated but some sources appear to credit Mistress Susan around 2004 while other suggest its origin in 2006, attributing its creation to Allie Savarino Kline and Sally Rodgers who are believed to have created National Girlfriends Day, as per National Day Archives.

Given below are top 20 wishes and messages to celebrate National Girlfriends Day Happy National Girlfriends Day! You’re not just my love, you’re my best friend and biggest cheerleader.

To the queen of my heart—thank you for being my person. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

You're the sunshine in my cloudy days. Love you more every day. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

You make love look so easy. Grateful to call you mine. Happy National Girlfriend Day!

Life feels like magic with you in it. Cheers to us on National Girlfriends Day!

Advertisement

You're the reason I smile a little wider, laugh a little louder, and live a lot better. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

Happy National Girlfriend Day to the one who completes me—emotionally, spiritually, and fashionably!

Here’s to love, laughter, and a lifetime with you. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

You’re my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy National Girlfriends Day, love.

Thank you for making love feel like home. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

You’re my favourite notification. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

Some people search their whole lives for what I found in you. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

My heart is perfect because you’re inside. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

"You are the poem I never knew how to write and this life is the story I have always wanted to tell.” – Tyler Knott Gregson

In you, I’ve found the love of my life and my closest truest friend. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

You don’t cross my mind—you live in it. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

Together is my favourite place to be. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

You turned my ‘I’ into ‘we’ and made life beautiful. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

Every love story is special, but ours is my favourite. Happy National Girlfriends Day!

Loving you is like breathing—effortless, constant, and essential. Happy National Girlfriends Day!