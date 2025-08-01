National Girlfriends Day 2025: Top 20 wishes, messages to celebrate your friends, besties, sister, mother and partner

National Girlfriends Day, observed on August 1, celebrates the special bond of friendship between girls, sisters, mothers, classmates or co-workers.
According to Merriam-Webster, the word “girlfriend” first appeared in 1859 and was initially defined as female friends. It has evolved ever since and in the 1920’s, the term girlfriend took on a second meaning as it began being used to refer to a romantic relationship between a boyfriend and a girlfriend.
Although the origin of this day is debated but some sources appear to credit Mistress Susan around 2004 while other suggest its origin in 2006, attributing its creation to Allie Savarino Kline and Sally Rodgers who are believed to have created National Girlfriends Day, as per National Day Archives.