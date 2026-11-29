New Delhi: The Union health ministry has asked states to end programme-specific hiring under the National Health Mission (NHM) and move to a unified, facility-based approach to managing healthcare workers from FY28. This would address fragmented deployment and duplication of roles across public healthcare programmes, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
In a recent communication to states and Union Territories (UTs), the ministry flagged inefficiencies arising from the practice of recruiting and deploying staff under separate disease-control and healthcare programme verticals.