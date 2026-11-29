New Delhi: The Union health ministry has asked states to end programme-specific hiring under the National Health Mission (NHM) and move to a unified, facility-based approach to managing healthcare workers from FY28. This would address fragmented deployment and duplication of roles across public healthcare programmes, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
New Delhi: The Union health ministry has asked states to end programme-specific hiring under the National Health Mission (NHM) and move to a unified, facility-based approach to managing healthcare workers from FY28. This would address fragmented deployment and duplication of roles across public healthcare programmes, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
In a recent communication to states and Union Territories (UTs), the ministry flagged inefficiencies arising from the practice of recruiting and deploying staff under separate disease-control and healthcare programme verticals.
In a recent communication to states and Union Territories (UTs), the ministry flagged inefficiencies arising from the practice of recruiting and deploying staff under separate disease-control and healthcare programme verticals.
The proposed shift could reshape workforce management across India's public healthcare network of more than 209,00 government-run facilities, including 169,615 sub-centres, 31,882 primary health centres, 6,359 community health centres and 1,340 sub-divisional and district hospitals, according to health ministry data.
Launched in 2013 by subsuming the rural and urban health missions, the NHM is the Centre's flagship programme aimed at providing accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to the rural and urban population, especially vulnerable groups.
Programme-specific hiring was initially introduced as a short- to medium-term measure to bridge critical workforce gaps. “The engagement and deployment of HR under separate programme verticals continue in many States/UTs, resulting in fragmented utilization of available resources, and duplication of functions,” the health ministry said in a letter to the states/UTs.
To improve the integration of the public healthcare workforce, the ministry has directed state health departments to implement seven priority measures, including integrated workforce planning.
States must assess staffing collectively based on the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) 2022 norms and the facility's workload. Existing staff should be deployed across relevant service areas according to their qualifications and competencies, and programme-wise allocation of human resources should be discontinued, the directive said.
The ministry has also asked states to replace programme-specific job titles with generic, facility-based designations in all new and renewed contracts. For example, a laboratory technician hired under a tuberculosis or malaria programme should be designated simply as a laboratory technician (LT), without being tied to a particular programme, and deployed according to the requirements of the facility, whether a primary health centre, community health centre or district hospital.
States have also been advised to facilitate integrated training for service delivery cadres and prioritize aspirational districts and blocks while filling vacancies.
India has 112 aspirational districts and 500 aspirational blocks, which are given heightened focus by the government due to their socio-economic backwardness and lagging performance across key development indicators such as health, nutrition, and basic infrastructure.
Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson on Saturday remained unanswered till press time.
Workforce restructuring
Experts backed the need for healthcare workforce restructuring.
“Public clinics and hospitals are the backbone of the country’s healthcare system. Published data shows that private healthcare is more expensive than the public healthcare system," said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, public health expert and former president of Indian Medical Association (Cochin) Chapter. “Accordingly, public healthcare is the default choice of a large proportion of the country’s population. Unfortunately, staff shortage is a major deficiency, which can sometimes be traced back to outdated HR policies that have not kept pace with the growth and needs of the population, or changes in demographics.”
The existing public healthcare system is frequently overstretched to serve the public and has led to long waiting times in crowded understaffed clinics where patients often receive and lower-than-expected attention from doctors as well as from other healthcare staff. "While hiring more healthcare workers on a permanent basis is one obvious solution, periodic restructuring of the existing healthcare force ensures that resources are available where they can create the greatest impact,” Jayadevan added.