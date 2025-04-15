National Herald Case: Congress announces nationwide protest in front of ED offices tomorrow

National Hertald Case: The Indian National Congress has declared a nationwide protest on Wednesday, 16th April 2025, to be held outside Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices at state headquarters and Central Government offices at the district level.

This demonstration by Congress comes in response to the ED filing a prosecution complaint in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court against senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, in the alleged National Herald money laundering case. The party condemns the actions as politically motivated and a misuse of state institutions aimed at silencing the opposition.

In a strong statement, the Congress described the seizure of National Herald’s assets and the chargesheets against its leadership as a “state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law.”

The party emphasised the historic significance of the National Herald, founded by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, as a symbol of justice, liberty, and democratic ideals. Congress leaders accused the ruling government of engaging in vendetta politics by weaponising investigative agencies to intimidate and harass the party’s leadership.

The protests will see participation from senior state leaders, MLAs, MPs, and party workers, coordinated by respective Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), as a collective stand against what they term the “politics of fear and oppression.”

The Congress said: “The National Herald, founded by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, played a vital role in the Indian freedom struggle, serving as a powerful voice against British colonial rule. It stood for justice, liberty, and democratic ideals—values that continue to guide the Indian National Congress to this day.”

"The so called action is not a routine legal procedure. It is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law—an egregious misuse of state institutions aimed at silencing the democratic opposition. The ruling regime has crossed all limits in its pursuit of vendetta politics, weaponising investigative agencies to intimidate and harass the leadership of the Congress Party", the grand old party added.

What is the National Herald Case? The National Herald case revolves around allegations of money laundering linked to the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited, the company that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds.

The ED accused the Gandhis, who have previously denied any wrongdoing in the case, of forming a shell company to illegally take control of property worth $300 million that belonged to a firm that published the National Herald newspaper.

The case has been a focal point of political controversy, with the Congress party asserting that the charges are baseless and politically motivated.