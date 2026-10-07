Your gender dictates your path to work: men use two-wheelers, women walk or take a bus

A working woman in India is more likely to walk to her workplace in rural areas and take a bus or other public transport in urban areas. A working man, meanwhile, relies heavily on two-wheelers in both rural and urban areas.
These are the findings of the recently released National Household Travel Survey by the statistics ministry, covering 492,000 households and 18.4 million individuals. The first-ever nationally-representative survey reveals how gendered commute to workplace can be in India. Mint explores the data in detail.