New Delhi: The medical education regulator will take stringent action against the doctors allegedly involved in the deadly car blast near the Red Fort, in accordance with statutory regulations. The move by the National Medical Commission (NMC) will follow the findings of investigating agencies, according to two officials familiar with the matter.

A number of medical professionals, including several doctors linked to a 'white-collar' new terror module, have been arrested and are under investigation for their suspected involvement in the terror plot.

NMC is closely monitoring the situation.

The first of the two senior government officials, on condition of anonymity, said that the NMC's course of action will be decided once the investigating agencies finalize their findings.

The second official emphasized the regulator's commitment to maintaining educational standards while stressing that it was primarily a law-and-order concern. Both officials pointed to the possibility of serious consequences for those found guilty.

"In extreme cases, NMC can cancel the medical registration of the students involved if they are proven guilty," the second official said. However, both persons ruled out a complete closure of the concerned institution, Al Falah University in Faridabad, to protect the interests of innocent students.

"Shutting down the college is not an option because other innocent students are studying there," the second official added, suggesting that the apparent "laxity in the administration" of the university needs to be addressed.

Al Falah University is recognized by the University Grants Commission, while its hospital and medical college are recognized by NMC.

Queries sent to the health ministry, the home ministry, NMC, and the Delhi Police spokesperson remained unanswered until press time. Queries sent to Al Falah University remained unanswered.

Call for strong action

The medical fraternity itself has condemned the alleged involvement of any of its members. Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), a body representing more than 3.5 lakh doctors, expressed strong disapproval.

"Any professional misusing the position of a doctor, which is traditionally a symbol of compassion and service, not only breaks the public's trust but also damages the reputation of thousands of dedicated medical practitioners nationwide," he said.

Dr. Bhanushali said that if individuals are convicted following a thorough investigation, the competent authorities must take the strictest possible action. “The Association stands firmly for justice and for upholding the dignity and integrity of the medical profession," he said.

Both the health ministry and the NMC are closely monitoring the unfolding situation. The NMC has already mandated the installation of CCTV cameras on medical college campuses, an administrative measure aimed at enhancing security and oversight. The officials have confirmed that NMC and health ministry will take stringent action when necessary to "give a strong message to the wrongdoers."