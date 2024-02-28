National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 every year. This day marks the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman in the year1928 who has been awarded with a number of accolades including Nobel Prize for Physics.

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) in 1986 asked the Government of India to designate February 28 as National Science Day. The event is celebrated all over India schools, colleges, universities and other academic, scientific, technical, medical and research institutions.

On this occasion, events and activities are organised commemorating National Science Day. Social media has been flooded with a number of memes, posts and images; paying tribute to the legend and celebrating the momentous occasion of discovery of Raman effect. Lets fid out how netizens have been reacting to the day.

PM Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "Greetings on National Science Day. Our Government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth. This is important to realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat.