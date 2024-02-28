National Science Day 2024: Social media has been flooded with a number of memes, posts and images; paying tribute to the legend and celebrating the momentous occasion of discovery of Raman effect

National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 every year. This day marks the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman in the year1928 who has been awarded with a number of accolades including Nobel Prize for Physics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) in 1986 asked the Government of India to designate February 28 as National Science Day. The event is celebrated all over India schools, colleges, universities and other academic, scientific, technical, medical and research institutions.

On this occasion, events and activities are organised commemorating National Science Day. Social media has been flooded with a number of memes, posts and images; paying tribute to the legend and celebrating the momentous occasion of discovery of Raman effect. Lets fid out how netizens have been reacting to the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "Greetings on National Science Day. Our Government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth. This is important to realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat.

Congress leader, DK Shivakumar in a post on X stated, "Remembering Nobel laureate, Bharat Ratna Dr. CV RAMAN on National Science Day. Let us continue to celebrate and acknowledge the incredible achievements by Dr. CV RAMAN in the aspect of Science with Raman effect."

A social media user stated, “Humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir CV Raman ji on #NationalScienceDay , which is observed on February 28 to honour the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by Sir CV Raman . His journey of becoming the 1st Asian to receive a Nobel Prize for Physics continues to inspire generations of science enthusiasts." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user posted a video of an experiment involving water, candle and plastic glass, that was performed before school students.

A user posted images of Anil Kapoor from Mr India movie with Phineas and Ferb and Motu Patlu cartoon on this occasion drawing a humorous analogy.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!