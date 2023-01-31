NSA Ajit Doval attends discussion on emerging technologies in Washington, to meet US counterpart tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:42 AM IST
NSA Doval is also scheduled to meet his counterpart Jake Sullivan tomorrow
Ajit Doval, the national security adviser (NSA) for India, on Monday attended the first official discussions of the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) at Washington DC.
