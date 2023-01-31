Ajit Doval, the national security adviser (NSA) for India, on Monday attended the first official discussions of the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) at Washington DC.

The NSA was seen with Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the event.

NSA Ajit Doval’s visit to the US begins. He was seen with Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. He was also seen attending the first iCET (Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies) meeting in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/AuQ0YrNEd0 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

The NSA is accompanied by a high-powered delegation.The delegation includes five prominent individuals: the Principal Scientific Adviser of India, the Chairman of ISRO, the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, and the DG, DRDO.

NSA Doval is also scheduled to meet his counterpart Jake Sullivan tomorrow. There is also an industrial delegation which is scheduled to meet the US side.

(With inputs from ANI)