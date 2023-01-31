Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
NSA Ajit Doval attends discussion on emerging technologies in Washington, to meet US counterpart tomorrow

1 min read . 06:42 AM ISTLivemint
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in Washington on Monday morning to attend the first formal talks on the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET)

NSA Doval is also scheduled to meet his counterpart Jake Sullivan tomorrow

Ajit Doval, the national security adviser (NSA) for India, on Monday attended the first official discussions of the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) at Washington DC.

The NSA was seen with Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the event.

The NSA is accompanied by a high-powered delegation.The delegation includes five prominent individuals: the Principal Scientific Adviser of India, the Chairman of ISRO, the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, and the DG, DRDO.

NSA Doval is also scheduled to meet his counterpart Jake Sullivan tomorrow. There is also an industrial delegation which is scheduled to meet the US side.

(With inputs from ANI)

