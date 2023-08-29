PM Modi extends greetings to all sportspersons on National Sports Day, pays homage to Major Dhyan Chand.

National Sports Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all sportspersons on the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand's 118th birth anniversary and the 12th National Sports Day. National Sports Day is celebrated across India as a tribute to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), he expressed pride in sportspersons' contributions to the nation and paid his respects to India's hockey legend.

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur tweeted on X, “Legend. Legacy. Lessons. Paid my tributes to the wizard of Indian Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on #NationalSportsDay at National Stadium, Delhi. On this special occasion, we are launching key initiatives on #IndianSports. Join me today to find out!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Major Dhyan Chand, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, made a mark as a key member of the Indian hockey team, securing gold in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympic editions. Across his career, spanning 185 appearances for the country, he netted 570 goals for India.

Dhyan Chand's journey began with field hockey for the United Provinces team, which led to his selection for the Indian squad at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. This inaugural Olympic outing resulted in India clinching gold.

His exceptional ball control, extraordinary passes, and prolific goal-scoring earned him international acclaim, with newspapers around the world hailing him as ‘magician of hockey.’ The subsequent Olympics, held in Los Angeles in 1932, witnessed India's dominance once more, securing the gold. Dhyan Chand, along with his brother Roop Singh, contributed significantly to India's 35-goal tally, earning them the title of ‘hockey twins.’ In 1934, Dhyan Chand was honoured with the captaincy of the Indian team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Berlin Olympics of 1936 when India faced host Germany in the finals and secured 8-1 victory, with Chand netting three goals. Recognised as the 'Wizard of Hockey,' Dhyan Chand's remarkable contributions brought glory and happiness to a country under colonial rule.

In 1956, Major Dhyan Chand retired from the army as a Major and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Even after retirement, Dhyan Chand continued to contribute to the sport as a coach.

(With inputs from ANI)