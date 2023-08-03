The sweet fruit is the result of mutations over the course of a thousand years of cultivation. Watermelon seeds were sold to traders passing through the trade routes in the Kalahari Desert in Africa. From there, the cultivation of the watermelon spread across Africa. The origin of the progenitor of the watermelon was in Africa, after which it spread into Mediterranean countries and other parts of Europe. By the end of the ninth century, watermelon cultivation became common in China and the rest of Asia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}