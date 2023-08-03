National Watermelon Day: All you need to know from history to significance2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
National Watermelon Day is celebrated on August 3, honoring the long history and deliciousness of this fruit
National Watermelon Day is celebrated on August 3. On this day, people across the world celebrate the delicious and refreshing fruit that has a long history dating back to Ancient Egypt.
Cultivation of this fruit dates back to 2000 B.C., with the first watermelon harvest on record occurring approximately 5,000 years ago in Egypt. Traces of watermelon and its seeds have been discovered on sites of the 12th Egyptian Dynasty, including in the tomb of King Tutankhamen. Paintings of different types of watermelon have also been found in ancient Egyptian inscriptions.
The sweet fruit is the result of mutations over the course of a thousand years of cultivation. Watermelon seeds were sold to traders passing through the trade routes in the Kalahari Desert in Africa. From there, the cultivation of the watermelon spread across Africa. The origin of the progenitor of the watermelon was in Africa, after which it spread into Mediterranean countries and other parts of Europe. By the end of the ninth century, watermelon cultivation became common in China and the rest of Asia.
According to “The Dictionary of American Food and Drink" by John Mariani, the word ‘watermelon’ first appeared in the English dictionary in 1615. The watermelon is commonly known as a type of melon, but it is not in the genus Cucumis.
On National Watermelon Day, people around the world indulge in the delightful variety of watermelons, savouring their sweetness and juicy taste. National Watermelon Day is not just a celebration of a delicious fruit but also an opportunity for people to come together, share knowledge, and revel in the joy of enjoying nature's bounty. Every part of the watermelon is edible, including the often-discarded rind, which packs a punch with its array of nutrients and health-promoting properties.
With its impressive water content of 92%, watermelon also provides a guilt-free indulgence for those seeking a refreshing treat while staying hydrated. Watermelon's vast variety is also a highlight, with more than 1,200 different types available, offering a rainbow of colours and flavours, from traditional pink and red to exotic yellow and icebox varieties.
According to National Today, most watermelons take approximately 85 to 100 days to mature, requiring patience and care from growers before reaching their peak ripeness.
A Tennessee-based farmer set a Guinness World Record in 2013 with a colossal watermelon weighing an astonishing 350.5 pounds.
Beyond its delicious taste, watermelon has caught the attention of health researchers for its rich content of the antioxidant lycopene, which may help reduce the risk of certain cancers, including lung, stomach, and prostate cancers.
Meanwhile, Japan's creativity has added excitement to watermelon cultivation, with farmers growing watermelons in various captivating shapes, from cubes and pyramids to hearts and even human faces, according to National Today
Watermelon falls into the unique category of being both a fruit and a vegetable. It contains seeds for propagation like a fruit, while it is cultivated and harvested similarly to vegetables from the gourd family.
