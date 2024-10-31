News
India has a new national health policy in the works—for its wild animals
Summary
- India is on the brink of unveiling a National Wildlife Health Policy aimed at safeguarding both wildlife and human health. As climate change and habitat loss escalate threats to biodiversity, this policy seeks to also address zoonotic diseases that can jump from animals to humans.
New Delhi: India has a crucial ministry, one of its premier engineering institutes, and the office of the principal scientific adviser to the prime minister preparing a new national health policy—for its wildlife.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more