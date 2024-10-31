India has a new national health policy in the works—for its wild animals

Bacterial, viral, parasitic, or fungal pathogens can be transmitted through direct contact with animals or indirectly via food, water, or the environment. Rabies, Ebola, Zika, and Covid-19 are examples of zoonotic diseases, which originate not only from wild animals like bats or monkeys but also from pets, farm animals, mosquitoes and ticks. In July, Kerala saw the outbreak of the Nipah virus.