On the occasion of birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, India celebrates National Women's Day annually on February 13 which is National Women Empowerment Day. Sarojini Naidu, who is known as the “Nightingale of India”, is a leading figure in India's independence movement, a celebrated poet, and a champion of women's rights.

Beside her notable literary works, her contributions to the nation were noteworthy as she played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence. To commemorate the prominent activist and politician, National Women's Day serves as a platform to promote women empowerment, gender equality, and leadership opportunities for women in all sectors.

Celebrate 'Nightingale of India' Sarojini Naidu with top 20 wishes, quotes, messages Given below are some quotes, messages, wishes and greetings to share on National Women's Day

To all the incredible women in the world, shine on, not just today but every single day. Happy National Women's Day.

Being a woman itself is a superpower. Happy National Women's Day to the superhero in my life!

"There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." - Virginia Woolf.