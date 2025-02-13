National Women’s Day 2025: Celebrate ’Nightingale of India’ Sarojini Naidu with top 20 wishes, quotes, messages

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, India celebrates National Women's Day annually on February 13 which is National Women Empowerment Day. Sarojini Naidu, who is known as the “Nightingale of India”, is a leading figure in India's independence movement, a celebrated poet, and a champion of women's rights.

Beside her notable literary works, her contributions to the nation were noteworthy as she played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence. To commemorate the prominent activist and politician, National Women's Day serves as a platform to promote women empowerment, gender equality, and leadership opportunities for women in all sectors.

Celebrate 'Nightingale of India' Sarojini Naidu with top 20 wishes, quotes, messages Given below are some quotes, messages, wishes and greetings to share on National Women's Day

To all the incredible women in the world, shine on, not just today but every single day. Happy National Women's Day.

Being a woman itself is a superpower. Happy National Women's Day to the superhero in my life!

"There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." - Virginia Woolf.

Our world would mean nothing without women. Their courage that exists in perfect harmony with amazing tenderness saves our world every day. Happy National Women's Day!

Happy National Women's Day to strong, intelligent, talented and simply wonderful women! Don't ever forget that you are loved and appreciated.

It's crazy that women still have to fight for their rights. We still live in a society where being a woman is dangerous. Let's remind ourselves to create a world deserving of the women around us. Happy National Women's Day!

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna.

Well-behaved women seldom make history! Here's wishing a Happy National Women's Day to all those who break the glass ceiling and pave the way for a better future.

Women can do anything! Happy National Women's Day!

"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai.

You are the epitome of strength and courage. Wishing a very strong woman a Happy National Women's Day!

Women are the world's greatest inspiration. Respect and cherish them every single day. Happy National Women's day!

"It's the fire in my eyes, And the flash of my teeth, The swing in my waist,And the joy in my feet. I'm a woman. Phenomenally." - Maya Angelou.

Happy National Women's Day to all the amazing ladies who refused to be erased or made invisible. Keep shining on!

"I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will." - Charlotte Brontë.

You are the woman I look up to because you are truly special and very supportive. Wishing you a Happy National Women's Day.

"There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me." ― Jane Austen

“Strong women don’t have ‘attitudes’, we have standards.” - Marilyn Monroe

“Women have discovered that they cannot rely on men’s chivalry to give them justice.” - Helen Keller

“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.” - Oprah Winfrey