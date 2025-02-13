National Women’s Day 2025: Celebrate ’Nightingale of India’ Sarojini Naidu with top 20 wishes, quotes, messages

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, India celebrates National Women's Day annually on February 13 which is National Women Empowerment Day. Sarojini Naidu, who is known as the “Nightingale of India”, is a leading figure in India's independence movement, a celebrated poet, and a champion of women's rights.
Beside her notable literary works, her contributions to the nation were noteworthy as she played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence. To commemorate the prominent activist and politician, National Women's Day serves as a platform to promote women empowerment, gender equality, and leadership opportunities for women in all sectors.
Given below are some quotes, messages, wishes and greetings to share on National Women's Day