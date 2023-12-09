comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 08 2023 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.2 -0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,653.1 1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614 0.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 285.25 0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.15 -1.95%
Business News/ News / Nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka due to system failure, internet disruptions reported | Watch video
Back Back

Nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka due to system failure, internet disruptions reported | Watch video

 Livemint , Written By Chanchal

A nationwide power outage has been reported in Sri Lanka due to a system failure

Screengrab from a video showing power outage in Sri LankaPremium
Screengrab from a video showing power outage in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is experiencing a nationwide power outage due to a system failure, a government official said; that has also reportedly resulted in internet disruptions across the island nation. The power outage across Sri Lanka has been due to a breakdown of the Kotmale - Biyagama transmission line, according to the reports.

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, its spokesperson Noel Priyantha said.

According to the local media reports, power supply to several areas is being restored in the island nation.

The CEB has assured the nation that efforts are on to restore the power supply in the remaining affected areas in the next two and a half hours.

No more details on the nationwide outage in Sri Lanka have been shared.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Dec 2023, 07:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App