NATO chief Marks Rutte says two ‘workstreams’ on Greenland agreed with Trump

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday (January 26) that he and US President Donald Trump have agreed on two “workstreams” to reduce tensions over the semi-autonomous territory of Greenland, a strategic Arctic region.

Rutte told members of the European Parliament that one of the workstreams falls under NATO’s collective responsibility.

“Basically, what was discussed last week, what in the end we agreed was two workstreams going forward: one workstream is for NATO collectively, to take more responsibility for the defence of the Arctic,” Rutte said.

He added that NATO’s role will focus on preventing Russia and China from gaining greater access to the Arctic region.

“So one workstream will be to see how best collectively we can prevent the Russian and the Chinese getting more access to the Arctic Region … that is one workstream, NATO clearly being in charge here,” Rutte said.

Bilateral talks to continue The second workstream, according to Rutte, will not involve NATO, but instead cover continued discussions between the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland regarding strategic and defence-related issues.

“The second workstream is about the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland continuing discussions,” he said, noting NATO will have no role in this track.

Europe cannot defend itself without US: Rutte Rutte said Europe is not capable of defending itself without the United States, pushing back against growing calls for the continent to stand on its own militarily amid rising geopolitical tensions, including over Greenland.

Addressing lawmakers at the European Parliament, Rutte dismissed the idea of European strategic autonomy without Washington’s backing.

“If anyone thinks here again, that the European Union, or Europe as a whole, can defend itself without the US — keep on dreaming. You can’t,” he said.

EU should stay flexible on Ukraine arms funding: Rutte Rutte also urged European Union countries to show flexibility in how Ukraine uses a €90 billion ($106.8 billion) EU loan to purchase weapons and support its budget, warning against imposing rigid “buy EU” requirements.

“I would really strongly urge you to ensure flexibility in how these funds can be spent and not to be overly restrictive with ‘Buy EU’ caveats,” he said.

Rutte acknowledged Europe’s push to strengthen its own defence industrial base but stressed that EU manufacturers currently lack the capacity to meet Ukraine’s immediate military needs.

“Europe is now building its defence industry and that is vital, but it cannot, at the moment, provide nearly enough of what Ukraine needs to defend itself today and to deter tomorrow,” he said.

Balancing industry goals and battlefield needs The comments come amid debate within the EU over tying defence funding to European suppliers as part of a broader effort to boost domestic arms production and reduce reliance on non-EU manufacturers.

Rutte cautioned that prioritising industrial policy over battlefield urgency could slow deliveries of critical weapons to Kyiv.

NATO has repeatedly called on allies to accelerate military support for Ukraine as fighting continues, with officials warning that delays in arms supplies risk weakening Kyiv’s position on the battlefield.