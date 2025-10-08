Navi Mumbai Airport promises relief for Mumbai flyers—if they can reach it
Summary
Navi Mumbai will open with a capacity of 20 million passengers annually, scaling up to 90 million once all four terminals and two parallel runways are completed. But its remote location could pose a challenge
Mumbai: Nearly three decades in the making, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is finally set to open to passengers later this year, offering much-needed relief to Mumbai’s congested Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story