FedEx, DHL JV to fly cargo from Navi Mumbai ahead of Mumbai freighter shutdown
Five global cargo airlines, including FedEx and a DHL–Lufthansa JV, will start freighter operations at Navi Mumbai airport from May, ahead of a planned suspension of cargo-only flights at Mumbai airport from August.
