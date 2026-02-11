Five foreign freighters, including FedEx and a DHL joint venture, are expected to begin operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), from May, two cargo officials familiar with the matter told Mint . This comes nearly three months before cargo-carrying planes temporarily cease operations at Mumbai International Airport from 1 August.

Apart from FedEx, Challenge Air, Aerologic—a joint venture between DHL and Lufthansa Cargo—Atlas Air and Teleport will be starting freighter flights. A freighter aircraft, also called a cargo plane, is an aircraft that carries goods instead of passengers.

Emails sent to FedEx, Challenge Air, DHL, Lufthansa Cargo, Atlas Air and Teleport on Monday remained unanswered. NMIA did not respond to Mint’s emails or phone calls seeking comment.

Repair trigger

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, which started operations in December last year, is expected to handle the freighter operations as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai begins major runway, taxiway and apron repairs to support future operations.

Apron G, used exclusively for freighters, will be completely rebuilt from August 2026 to May 2027, requiring a temporary closure. This raised concerns among industry body Air Cargo Agents Association of India (ACAAI), which warned that exporters may reroute air cargo through Delhi or Bengaluru as the new Navi Mumbai airport is yet to start international passenger operations, Mint reported on 30 December 2025.

Passenger linkage

NMIA is operated by Adani Airports Holding Ltd, part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s airport business, which has said that international passenger flights are expected to begin by the first quarter of FY27.

ACAAI has flagged that the simultaneous start of freighter and international passenger operations is critical for smooth cargo movement.

For instance, if a freighter carries 20 tonnes of cargo but can accommodate only 15 tonnes, the remaining five tonnes are typically transported on passenger aircraft. Therefore, the option of international passenger flights is crucial for cargo operations.

Capacity context

Indian airports together handled around 3.3–3.7 million tonnes of air cargo in recent reporting years, estimates EY. For context, Mumbai airport’s cargo capacity is about 1.45 million tonnes, with a utilization rate of 62%, as per a September 2025 compliance report.

Key international cargo partners include FedEx, Challenge Air Cargo, Aerologic, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines, among others.

The Navi Mumbai cargo terminal capacity from its inaugural phase to final phase will increase from 0.50 million metric tonnes to 3.2 million metric tonnes, according to an earlier statement. The airport’s development is planned in five phases, with the completion of the first phase, which is designed to handle 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo.

Logistics edge

The airport’s value “lies in proximity to the country’s largest port ecosystem, as it facilitates sea-air logistics, faster export cycles and reduced dependency on a single congested western airport," said Bhavana Yerrumreddy, partner at EY India.

Moreover, “the timing of the transition seems to be directly linked to scheduled runway recarpeting and demolition of the cargo apron at CSMIA which is likely to impact cargo operations with priority given to passenger traffic during curtailed operations. NMIA will likely absorb more freighter traffic during this period to ensure continuity of operations," said Ashish Chhawchharia, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Exporters will also need to bear extra costs at the outset for shifting operations from the old airport to NMIA, he added.

Industry pushback

The planned suspension of freighter operations at Mumbai airport stems from infrastructure constraints. In an 11 December letter to stakeholders, Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) said it must carry out major runway, taxiway and apron repairs to support future operations.

The airport cited ongoing passenger operations and land constraints as reasons why no alternative cargo space is available.

In response, ACAAI had written to MIAL on 19 December requesting a reconsideration, warning that a full closure could have an “adverse effect on the continual growth of Indian exports" and substantially increase freight rates.

“With international flight operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) set to commence before the scheduled airside works at CSMIA, we are confident about facilitating the transition for the cargo freighters. To maintain cargo operations within the city and ensure uninterrupted passenger aircraft movements at Mumbai Airport during the airside infrastructure upgrades, we have ensured the timely readiness of an advanced cargo facility at NMIA," the spokesperson told Mint earlier.