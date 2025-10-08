Navi Mumbai International Airport inauguration today: PM Modi to launch India’s first fully digital airport | 10 facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 𝐃𝐁 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 today, October 8. With this, Mumbai joins the list of a handful of cities across the world featuring multiple airports, including London, New York and Tokyo. As Navi Mumbai airport navigates its path to become an international transit hub, like Dubai International Airport or Singapore Changi International Airport, the state-of-the-art airport is expected to begin commercial operations two months later, in December.

All you need to know about Navi Mumbai airport

Here are 10 key facts about the Navi Mumbai airport:

1. The Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be India’s first fully digital airport, will be inaugurated toady by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2. Built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, it is expected to boost real estate growth, tourism, trade and green innovation. Furthermore, it is projected to generate over two lakh jobs across sectors, including aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality, and real estate.

3. Among the notable amenities offered at the newly constructed airport, supported by a fully automated and AI-enabled terminal. includes facilities for pre-booking vehicle parking slots, online baggage drop and immigration services.

4. Featuring lotus inspired architectural design, airy and modern ambience, it uses large glass façades, open spaces, and natural lighting.

5. Even though one terminal and runway are in the initial phase, the 1,160-hectare airport has the ability to handle around 20 million passengers annually. With fully finctional four terminals and two runways, the airport will be able to handle 155 million passengers at full capacity.

6. IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air and several other airlines have already shared plans to start operations, connecting cities across the country.

7. With about 40 percent international traffic, commercial operations will commence in December. According to officials, the airport will initially operate for 12 hours daily with international traffic eventually rising to 75 percent.

8. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), Arun Bansal, described the Navi Mumbai airport as an “anxiety-free airport." Praising its automation and digital facilities, he said, “We are experimenting with AI-enabled baggage tracking in Ahmedabad, and here, you will be able to get a message on your phone telling you, for example, that your bag is number 20 on the carousel."

9. It will serve as India’s first major aviation hub linking several transport systems, including expressways, metro and suburban rail networks and waterway services.

10. The Navi Mumbai airport was built under a public-private partnership between CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd) and Adani Airport Holdings.