Can Navi Mumbai become a second Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)?

Over three decades ago, CIDCO planned Belapur in Navi Mumbai to be a central business district, serving as an alternative to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. That didn’t really turn out as planned. Since then, office parks such as Mindspace have emerged on the Thane-Belapur Road, but the region still lacks a large office hub status. For Navi Mumbai to develop fully as a property market, it needs to have a thriving office market that enables job creation, said Gulam Zia, senior executive director at property advisory Knight Frank India.