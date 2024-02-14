Navi Mumbai residents to soon enjoy bus services on Atal Setu. Here are the details
NMMT will soon start public transport services on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. The air-conditioned bus number 115 will carry commuters from Nerul to Mantralaya, passing through Ulwe and the Kharkopar belt.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) is soon set to start public transport services on India’s longest sea link -- the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or the Atal Setu, a report by Hindustan Times has stated. As per the report, the air-conditioned bus number 115 is planned to carry commuters from Nerul to Mantralaya for its maiden run. The bus will pass through Ulwe and the Kharkopar belt.