The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) is soon set to start public transport services on India’s longest sea link -- the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or the Atal Setu, a report by Hindustan Times has stated. As per the report, the air-conditioned bus number 115 is planned to carry commuters from Nerul to Mantralaya for its maiden run. The bus will pass through Ulwe and the Kharkopar belt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Why Atal Setu is an engineering marvel – 5 top things to know about Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Speaking of the fare, the civic body has planned to keep the existing fare which is ₹90 for this 52-kilometer stretch from Nerul to Mantralaya.

“We have planned at least four services and two air-conditioned electric buses will ply through the bridge," NMMT manager Yogesh Kaduskar said as quoted by HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per an NMMT official, “Bus no 115 is an air-conditioned service and has been plying from Kharkopar to Mantralaya. Still, in keeping with the residents’ demand, the service will now start from Nerul and take the route via MTHL," as quoted by the daily.

In the midst of all of this, it is still unknown if the public transport would be paying or given some concessions on the hefty toll prices as levied on the private buses.

Also Read: Watch | Woman suffers minor injuries in first accident on Mumbai's Atal Setu Earlier this month, it was also reported that Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) had finalised a bus route, S-145, in sync with the Chalo app to run public transport bus service on the Atal Setu, Mid-day.com had reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the bridge, known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is a 6-lane trans-harbour sea link connecting Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai, and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. The 21.8 km long engineering marvel, of which 16.5km is in the sea, has been built at a cost of ₹17,840 crore and will cut the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from some hours to just 15-20 minutes.

