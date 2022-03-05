The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has shut all the Covid centres except for one at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, The Hindustan Times reported on Saturday.

This comes in the wake of sharp decline in city's daily Covid count.

There were a total of 13 Covid centres but the number kept coming down over a period of time.

During the third wave, the report said, five major centres were functional. With no new admissions due to fewer number of cases, NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar earlier this week decided to wind up the centres and reduce the staff that were hired on contractual basis during the pandemic.

Only the CIDCO Exhibition Centre No. 2 at Vashi with 45 beds is kept operational, It has just two admissions as of Saturday, the national daily reported.

Speaking to HT, medical health officer Dr Pramod Patil said in Navi Mumbai, including the private hospitals, only four patients are admitted who require oxygen and there are none at the ICU. “Even the OPD cases have gone down by 70% to 80%. And whoever comes is for lifestyle diseases and not Covid."

Today, Mumbai reported 65 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases in the city stand at 576.

No deaths were reported in the city and therefore the total number of deaths in the city remain 16,691.

According to the bulletin, 89 Covid patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 1,036,723.

The recovery rate is 98%.

With agency inputs

