Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of Patiala jail after 10 months, bows before supporters
- Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from Patiala jail, approximately 10 months after he was sentenced to one-year jail
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from Patiala jail, approximately 10 months after he was sentenced to one-year jail by Supreme Court in a three decades old road rage case.
He was wearing a sky-blue jacket when he came out of jail. Anticipating an early release, a sea of supporters of Navjot Singh Sindhu had gathered outside the Patiala jail, waiting with drums.
But the Congress leader was released at 5:53 pm. Navjot Singh Sidhu also bowed before his supporters as he walked out of the prison.
Several Congress leaders including Amritsar MP Gurjit Aujla, former Punjab Congress chiefs Shamsher Singh Dullo, Mohinder Singh Kaypee and Lal Singh, former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, other leaders Ashwani Sekhri, Sukhwinder Singh Danny were also waiting for his return.
On May 20 in 2022, Navjot Singh Sidhu was imprisoned for one year of rigorous punishment. This sentence was given by the Supreme Court in connection with the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in a road rage incident that occurred in 1988.
