Navratri 2023: Over 700 disabled people from elders to youth dance in Divyang Mahotsav's Garba Fest in Ahmedabad
Divyang Navratri Mahotsav organised Garba Fest to motivate disabled people, over 700 disabled people, elders and youth performed Garba at the event.
While Navratri, the festival of Adishakti, is being celebrated with signature faith and fervour across the country, Divyang Navratri Mahotsav has organised Garba Fest to motivate disabled people in Ahmedabad. The event is a tradition that has been carried forward for six years now.